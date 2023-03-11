3 Ways to Save $100 in March

Maybe you're looking to pad your savings account by several thousand dollars. The idea of doing that can be daunting.

But what if you were to approach your savings goal in a more moderate fashion -- specifically, in $100 increments? You may find that pushing yourself to save just $100 a month is a slow and steady way to get your savings balance where you want it to be. And with that in mind, here are a few steps you can take to close out March with an extra $100.

1. Have a no-spend weekend

If you're not familiar with the concept of the no-spend weekend , it basically means you only spend money on essentials and not a thing more. So if you normally do your grocery shopping for the week on Sunday, you can still charge food on your credit card . But what you wouldn't do is spend money at the movies, in restaurants, or at the mall for things like accessories.

Many people commonly spend $100 in the course of staying entertained over a weekend. Limiting yourself to zero spending for one weekend in March could leave you $100 richer.

You don't have to resign yourself to being bored for 48 hours straight or not seeing friends just because you're putting the kibosh on spending for a bit. You can invite friends over to stream a movie using a service you're already paying for. Or you could gather some friends for a peaceful afternoon hike. And if the idea of spending some time alone does appeal to you, you could always dive into a TV series you've been wanting to try or tackle the pile of books you bought months ago but haven't yet gotten around to reading.

2. Make your own coffee

Store-bought coffee can be tough to give up. But if you're willing to part with it for just a month, you might manage to bank an extra $100 in March, all the while acclimating to the idea of making your own coffee at home. And if you find that giving up store-bought coffee isn't too painful, you might be motivated to cut back on it across the board.

3. Cut the cord with cable

The average household cable package costs $217.42 per month, according to Allconnect, so cutting the cord might easily get you to your $100 savings goal. That said, you can't be expected to give up entertainment at home completely, so you might end up spending $15 or $20 on at least one streaming service . Plus, your cable package might include internet, and that's something everyone needs.

So all told, canceling your cable plan this month won't necessarily result in savings of $217.42. But you might manage to save $100 of that.

An extra $100 in the bank isn't going to change your life. But imagine if you were able to sock away an additional $100 every month. In time, you might build yourself a nice pile of cash reserves. So if you're serious about boosting your savings , try these tips in March. They may require an adjustment on your part, but it's worth the effort.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .