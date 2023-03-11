Open in App
Holland Township, NJ
The Holland Sentinel

Two injured in four-car crash in Holland Township

By WOOD-TV 8,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23o46l_0lFapvnJ00

HOLLAND TWP. — Two people were injured in a multi-car crash Friday, March 10, in Holland Township.

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of U.S.-31 and Lakewood Boulevard. Upon arrival, they learned a northbound BMW, driven by a 22-year-old from Fennville, rear-ended a Jeep SUV, driven by a 17-year-old from Holland.

OCSO said the force of the crash caused the Jeep to cross the median into oncoming traffic. Two southbound vehicles crashed. One driver had to be extracted, OCSO said.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

The crash blocked one northbound lane and both southbound lanes of U.S.-31 at James Street, which remained closed for over an hour for clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Two injured in four-car crash in Holland Township

Comments / 0
