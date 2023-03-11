Open in App
Olive Township, MI
The Holland Sentinel

Semi-truck flips over, leaves roadway in Olive Township

By WOOD TV-8,

3 days ago
OLIVE TWP. — A portion of U.S.-31 in Olive Township was temporarily closed after a semi-truck crash on Friday, March 10.

Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on southbound U.S.-31 at Van Buren Street.

OCSO said a 62-year-old woman from California was driving a Kenworth Freightliner southbound when the semi-truck left the roadway and went into a ditch on the right side of the road, causing the semi to overturn.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. The right lane of southbound U.S.-31 was closed for some time while crews worked to get the semi out of the ditch.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Semi-truck flips over, leaves roadway in Olive Township

