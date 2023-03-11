Open in App
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

TxDOT Know Before You Go for March 12, 2023

By Amarillo Globe-News,

3 days ago

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

  • Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 through 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 9 th Avenue will be closed from Coulter Street to State Loop (SL) 335 to place storm drainage under 9 th Avenue.
  • On Monday, March 13, the right lane of eastbound I-40 and the exit ramp to Bell Street will be closed for edge and slope repair at Avondale Street.
  • On Monday, March 13, the westbound lane of Cherry Avenue will be closed at US 87 for bridge repair.
  • The northbound lane of RM 1061 will be closed at the Amarillo Creek for bridge joint replacement and bridge maintenance on Tuesday, March 14; work will move to the southbound lane on Wednesday, March 15.
  • Watch for various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage road from Lakeside Drive to Eastern Street for patching repairs.
  • Watch for slow-moving herbicide operations on I-27 and in the downtown interchange. The downtown interchange will be performed overnight to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Safety improvement project begins Monday on I-27 at Swisher County line

A highway safety improvement project on I-27 in Randall County begins Monday, March 13. The project will take place along bridges and overpasses and include the removal and replacement of metal beam guard rails, construction of crash walls under bridge columns, lighting installation and refurbishing pavement markings.

The contractor, 3LW Civil LLC, will begin in Happy and work their way north to the US 60/US 87 interchange in Canyon. The locations along I-27 will be at FM 1075, W. Haley Road, FM 285, Dowlen Road, Hungate Road, SH 217, FM 3331, BNSF, and Country Club Road. While most of the work will be in the center median, area drivers need to remain alert as crews will be working near the shoulder of the interstate.

Work on this $4.3 million construction project is expected to be completed in early August of this year.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

