Poison’s Bret Michaels Celebrates Daughter Graduating High School With Heartfelt Post

Proud dad alert! On Friday (March 10th), Poison frontman Bret Michaels took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, Jorja, graduating from high school.

In the heartfelt post, Michaels shared a snapshot of his youngest daughter wearing a blue cap and gown. “Jorja, I’m so proud of you on your graduation,” Brett gushed. “You rocked with an Unbroken loving spirit. I know you’re excited for the next part of this incredible journey. Rock on!!!”

Jorja responded to her father’s incredibly sweet social media post with two red heart emojis. Kristi Gibson, Michaels’ longtime partner, and mother of Jorja, also posted the picture and declared, “So proud of you Jorja. Class of 2023!!!”

Bret Michaels has been pretty open about his relationship with his two daughters Jorja and Raine as well as Gibson over the years. During a 2020 interview with Parade , Michaels spoke about his family helped him through his brain hemorrhage.

“The night I had my brain hemorrhage, my two daughters and Kristi truthfully saved my life,” Bret Michaels explained. “That’s the God’s honest truth. When it all hit the fan, when it came to that moment that I needed to react, my family rallied behind me, and as a father, I didn’t want them to wake up in the morning and see me collapsed on the floor.”

Along with his brain hemorrhage, Bret Michaels has dealt with diabetes for more than 40 years. He said his parents really helped him have a fulfilling life. “I had great parents that allowed me to do all the things I wanted to do, but told me, ‘You gotta buck up and you’re going to have to work harder to achieve things.’ And recently, it has been my family.”

Bret Michaels Talks About How Tough His Career Is on His Daughters

Along with discussing their support through his health woes, Bret Michaels spoke about how his iconic music career is tough on his daughters.

“We talk about it a lot, and truthfully, it’s very tough,” Michaels said. “The moment we say goodbye, if they’re not coming out on the road with me, is tough. It shouldn’t be easy, because if it were easy, then we probably wouldn’t love each other so much.”

Bret Michaels then said that he did sit down and explain that he was going away to tour and that he would be back. “We look at the schedule and plan it out. And then they ask me how many gifts I’m going to bring them. That’s always important! Daughters are good — they key it up right on cue and I’m a sucker and I give them whatever gifts necessary.”

