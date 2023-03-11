Fight for Air Climb aims to raise $275,000 for lung disease research

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers are taking time to raise awareness for lung disease.

This weekend is the American Lung Association Indiana’s “Fight for Air Climb.” Nearly 500 people are taking on the challenge to climb 47 flights of stairs at the Salesforce Tower in downtown Indianapolis.

The goal for this year’s fight for air climb is to raise $275,000. This money will be dedicated to research with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for lung disease.

One local physician who is taking part in her first “Fight for Air Climb” explains why this event is so important to her.

”I lost my father to lung cancer, so it’s important to my family,” Dr. Misty Shields with the American Lung Association Indiana said. “This research really helps advance the cure for lung cancer and the knowledge and research so we can have patients live longer and be with their families for longer.”

To learn more ways you can help support the cause, click here.

