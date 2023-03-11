Open in App
Palm Beach, FL
WashingtonExaminer

Rush Limbaugh’s widow sells their Palm Beach home for $155 million to billionaire Estee Lauder heir

By Heather Hunter,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irrUR_0lFaoifr00

K athryn Adams Limbaugh, Rush Limbaugh ’s widow, has sold their lavish Florida mansion for a record-setting $155 million, reportedly the largest real estate sale in the Palm Beach area.

The home was sold to billionaire William Lauder, executive chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies.

LIMBAUGH'S BROTHER ON SECOND ANNIVERSARY: 'GOD SPOKE THROUGH RUSH'

Their luxurious beachfront compound with 250 feet of oceanfront views was quietly shopped off the market for eight months.

The syndicated radio host, who died in 2021 of lung cancer, had bought the main property in 1998 for $3.9 million and later bought four neighboring properties to create his 2.7-acre property through a trust linked to his widow.

The property is comprised of three homes — 1495 North Ocean Boulevard, 1501 North Ocean Boulevard, and 108 Mediterranean Road.

(Patrick Semansky/AP)
In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died.

Limbaugh's property had a 24,000-square-foot mansion with an additional four guest houses, a guard station for 24-hour security services, a pool, a putting green, and a private beach. The home has a two-story library inspired by the library at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina and had a home radio studio for Limbaugh's broadcasts.

Limbaugh began broadcasting nationally in 1988 from WABC in New York and amassed the nation's largest radio audience in America, coast to coast.

The other coveted Palm Beach property that housed the base operations of The Rush Limbaugh Show was recently taken over by BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based brokerage investment firm, in October 2022. The 2,000 square feet third floor of a four-story building at 340 Royal Palm Way was the broadcast studio and office of Limbaugh. The new tenant, BDT Capital Partners, plans to renovate the former studio space of the building.

Limbaugh shared a heartfelt thank you to his audience in his final broadcast of 2020 and prepared his audience for what he was experiencing and feeling about his hard-fought battle with cancer.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Limbaugh aired his final live show on the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network and died in his home on Feb. 17.

His widow Kathryn shared the solemn news on the program that day.

“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today. I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting,” his wife told his listeners in a shocking announcement on his radio show.

