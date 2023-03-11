Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Norwin grad hits ground running with Chatham women's basketball team

By Bill Beckner,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Q9UZ_0lFanzOl00

Aside from simply knowing where she was going to college, Alyssa Laukus was surrounded by unknowns when she arrived at Chatham.

How would she adapt to her class schedule and student life?

She was even more inquisitive as far as basketball went.

“I didn’t quite know what to expect coming into this season,” said Laukus, a first-year player from Norwin. “I was a freshman again and wasn’t sure I was even going to play. I thought even if I did play, I would be coming off the bench.”

She did come off the bench — for the starting five introductions.

Laukus found a critical role as the Cougars made a push for a conference title.

Question marks became exclamation points for Laukus in a bountiful rookie season.

”The results of this season were so much better than I could have ever hoped,” Laukus said. “I found my place on the team quickly and found myself getting a lot of playing time.”

After leading all freshmen in the Presidents Athletic Conference in scoring, Laukus was tabbed the PAC Newcomer of the Year.

Laukus averaged 11.4 points and ranked second in the conference with 35 blocks, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds.

“I was never a big scorer in high school, but at Chatham, I have found myself being one of the go-to scorers, which is something I never expected,” she said.

Laukus shot 52% from the field to lead the team and also was an All-PAC honorable mention pick.

Chatham finished 19-8 after reaching the conference championship and falling to Saint Vincent, 68-52.

That game followed an impressive upset of No. 1 Washington Jefferson in the semifinals.

Laukus had 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks in the upset win and added 15 points and four rebounds in 37 minutes at Saint Vincent.

Laukus scored in double figures 16 times, including a 20-point game against Grove City.

Against Allegheny, she had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“I would say the highlight of the season would be beating W&J in the semifinals,” Laukus said. “It was a really strong win for us and showed us just how good of a team we are.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pitt center John Hugley IV to enter transfer portal
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Duquesne to Play in the College Basketball Invitational, Continuing Their Season
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Greensburg Salem grads honored for work at Export plant; student firefighter praised for rescue effort
Greensburg, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trib HSSN girls basketball player of the week for March 13, 2023
Saxonburg, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Mikayla McClain
Latrobe, PA1 day ago
Penn Hills boys learn from past losses to climb all the way to top of WPIAL mountain
Penn Hills, PA2 days ago
What to watch for in high school sports for March 13, 2023: Dominant PIHL teams to battle
Wexford, PA2 days ago
Butler rejoining WPIAL football in 2024, ends dispute with PIAA
Butler, PA1 day ago
Canon-McMillan’s Solorio, North Allegheny’s Rumpler earn titles at girls wrestling state championships
Wexford, PA2 days ago
Jay Wright on Pitt's turnaround; Penn State's NCAA tough opener; West Virginia's showdown with Maryland
State College, PA1 day ago
West Virginia women draw No. 7 Arizona in NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Sharpsburg Casino Night benefits football, cheer teams
Sharpsburg, PA18 hours ago
Leechburg Area alumnus juggles college and service as youngest member of school board
Leechburg, PA20 hours ago
What does Pittsburgh's mild winter mean for spring bugs?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2nd round of interviews coming up as Latrobe continues search for new police chief
Latrobe, PA16 hours ago
Elizabeth Forward High School musical finds new home after auditorium damaged by fire
Elizabeth, PA3 days ago
Butler And Other Districts Reach Agreement With JUUL
Butler, PA1 day ago
Ambulance lands on its side after crash in Pittsburgh's East Hills
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Thousands gather in Downtown Pittsburgh for annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Former Oak Ridge Boys Singer Calvin Newton Dies
Oak Ridge, PA1 day ago
Ambulance ends up on its side after crash in Homewood; 4 taken to hospital
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Morning Roundup: Penn Hills infant’s cause of death revealed
Penn Hills, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh Weather: First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday night
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Plans for Chipotle at Pittsburgh Mills inching forward
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
New Kensington-Arnold adopts new calendar with earlier start, 'catch-up' days built in
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
No injuries reported after grease fire starts at South Park Ice Rink
Bethel Park, PA3 days ago
Dozens of apartment units impacted after massive fire breaks out at Cambridge Square in Monroeville
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Valley High School pool, auditorium focus of $1.3M in spending
New Kensington, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy