No matter your age, most of us have ideas of things we would love to do in our lifetime. Some of those things could be basic goals and others might be a little more adventuresome or challenging. Instead of letting those thoughts or goals just ramble around in our brains, it's a good idea to formalize the ideas into a bucket list. That way, whether you want to learn a different language or hope to witness a blood moon, writing those bucket list ideas down will help you to get them accomplished.