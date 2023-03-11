Open in App
Brackenridge, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: 3 kids fearing Brackenridge woman's drunken tirade locked themselves in attic

By Tony LaRussa,

3 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Three children told a Brackenridge police officer that the woman who was caring for them was so drunk and unruly that they locked themselves in the attic out of fear.

Shikia Renee Mosley, 40, of the 100 block of Morgan Street was charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children along with a count of disorderly conduct.

She was released on a nonmonetary bond and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Carolyn Bengel on Wednesday, according to court records.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint charging Mosley that an officer dispatched March 2 to her home for a disturbance found her screaming and throwing items out of the house.

The officer said Mosley was “very intoxicated” but apologized for her behavior and said she was going to sleep for the night.

About five minutes later, the officer saw Mosley throw a steam iron out a second-floor window onto her neighbor’s sidewalk, the complaint said.

Mosley again apologized but was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

While being placed in a patrol car, Mosley told the officer that there were three children in the home sleeping, the complaint said.

When an officer went inside, she found the home in disarray, describing conditions as “deplorable,” the complaint said.

Police said shards of glass and liquids were strewn across the kitchen floor and one of the burners on the stove was on and left unattended with items nearby.

Broken furniture also was scattered around the house and the rear exit was blocked, police said.

The three children found in the attic told the officer that they locked themselves inside because they were afraid of Mosley, according to the complaint.

