Dallas, TX
KDAF

WATCH: 2023 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Caleb Wethington,

3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The 42nd annual Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival is set for Saturday, March 11 featuring Grand Marshal and City of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The largest St. Patrick’s parade in the Southwest returns this year, continuing one of Dallas’ best traditions, with proceeds benefitting the G.A.A.B.A. Scholarship Fund for graduating Dallas ISD high school seniors ,” the parade says.

You’ll be able to catch the parade on-air and online at CW33 from 11-12:30 p.m.

What to know about the 2023 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival

Here’s what to expect:

  • Dash Down Greenville 5K
    • 8 a.m. at Energy Square
    • After-party with Yuengling beer garden, donut eating contest, and more.
  • Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    • 9 a.m. Festival begins
    • 11 a.m. Parade begins at Blackwell Street
    • 2 p.m. Parade ends at SMU Boulevard
    • 3 p.m. Festival ends
  • DART Stations
    • Park Lane
    • Lovers Lane
  • Private Tailgate
    • AT&T/Concentra – Urgent Care – 5521 Greenville Avenue

“Every year we look forward to one of the biggest events in Dallas, the St. Patrick’s Parade, and this year we are thrilled to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to bring that vision to life,” said Kevin Vela , Board Chairman of G.A.A.B.A. “The Mavs organization has been our number one sponsor for many years and a phenomenal parade partner. We’re proud to work together to bring top notch family-friendly entertainment to the community while making a valuable contribution to DISD high school seniors rough our educational scholarship fund.”

