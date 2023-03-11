Open in App
Texas State
KDAF

17 new Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores opening in Texas

By Annita Hamilton Freeman,

3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a Texas-sized fitness revolution! Get ready to flex your muscles!

Johnson Fitness & Wellness announced they will be opening up 17 new stores in Texas.

This expansion will enable the company to better serve its customers in the Lone Star State, providing access to high-quality fitness equipment and cutting-edge exercise trends.

“We are thrilled to enter one of the largest home and commercial fitness markets in the U.S. to expand our premium offerings to new customers,” said Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc.”

The stores will be placed in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

