Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Northridge

Photo: Getty Images

NORTHRIDGE (CNS) - A 33-year-old man is in police custody on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother in Northridge, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect walked into the Devonshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department at approximately 5:41 p.m. Friday and told officers he thought he had harmed his mother at their residence, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Officers went to the residence on the at 11000 block of Oakhurst Way and Mariposa Bay Lane where they found the suspect's mother, who was in her 70s, had sustained multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.