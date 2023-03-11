Kyle Busch Has Major Criticism For Longer NASCAR Restart Zone

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

As far as the longer restart zone is concerned, you can count Kyle Busch in the “against” category. Rowdy was clear about that Friday night. After practice, the NASCAR driver talked to the media and gave his opinion on the change and whether it helped at all this season.

When NASCAR makes decisions they consult a lot of people, but not Kyle Busch. Talking to the media, Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports brought up the restart zone. That was the point of focus a couple of weeks ago in Fontana when the field fender-bendered each other.

Busch says that he saw it coming.

“No. I think all it’s done is cause that wreck at California. So, in my opinion, it’s done nothing different, nothing on the positive end, it’s only added a negative end to it. Because at California, Joey [Logano] was just maintaining his speed and everybody was gaining, gaining, gaining, gaining, gaining – closing up their gaps because they’re all trying to lay back and time the run.

“So he [Joey] just waited for everybody to run into everybody and then went at the end of the zone. The bigger you make that zone the more anticipation everybody has and the more accordion effect you get. I knew that going in and I was not a proponent of lengthening the zone, but… nobody tends to listen to me a whole lot.”

This new Kyle Busch is fun! When he talks like this, it just makes more fans like him. We heard the California crowd cheer for Rowdy this season. If he pulls off a win at Phoenix, will that crowd be so kind?

Kyle Busch Running Double Duty Again

Another week and Kyle Busch is running multiple races. He is going to be running a lot of laps this season with his starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series. This weekend it is the Cup and Xfinity races for Busch. The trucks are on a break until Atlanta.

Kyle Busch finished P4 in his first start with Kaulig Racing at Las Vegas. This week, he’s hoping to grab a trophy. After all, that is the point of all of this. He’s going to have to fight off his former driver John Hunter Nemechek again. This is going to be a fun rivalry in this series that we see going on. Nemechek loves the challenge and Busch has no problem giving young guys a lesson or two on the track.

With 102 wins, Kyle Busch wants to grab 103 tonight. The Xfinity Series has some great cars in it. So, we will see if Rowdy can get it done on back-to-back nights. We’ll be saying that more than few times this season.