Could the Panthers Trade Out of No. 1 Pick?

By Schuyler Callihan,

3 days ago

The Panthers may not be done moving around.

Scott Fitterer just landed the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but there's a chance he and the Carolina Panthers may not stay in that spot. According to Joe Person of The Athletic , "they could potentially trade down" if they end up liking more than one quarterback.

Does this make sense?

Maybe. If there are only two quarterbacks you like, you can't go any further down than No. 2, in my opinion. If Houston is scared to death that Carolina is going to take the guy they want, then maybe you swap picks with them and get additional picks in return.

I don't see why Carolina would trade all they did to Chicago just to move back and get the third-best option at quarterback in this draft be it Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Now, if the Panthers brass somehow falls in love with Levis or Richardson and feels confident that they can trade down to No. 4 and still get him, then it makes sense. But to use Fitterer's words, "you have to have conviction." You're not just trading out the No. 1 overall pick just to do it and recoup some of the picks you lost. You have to do it having a level of confidence that you're not putting yourself out of position to landing the guy you want.

Over the course of the next month, some QB-needy team is going to want to make a move up to Arizona's spot at No. 3. This is exactly why trading down beyond No. 2 gets very risky.

