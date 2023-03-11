Bills WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins, Von Miller Workout; Trade Tease?

Maybe Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is using his influence to ignite a trade for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Or maybe we're just bored in the offseason.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has built one of the most respectable reputations in the league throughout his 12-year career. His relationships stretch across all 32 teams.

And now, maybe he's using his influence to ignite a trade. Or maybe we're just bored in the offseason.

Either way, it's not nothing that Miller was seen working out recently with Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been at the center of trade rumors this offseason for a Cardinals team looking for a clean slate.

Take a look:

Miller is far from the quiet type, and could likely be chirping in Hopkins' ear about a potential mashup in Buffalo. Of course, the Cardinals will ultimately decide where the star pass-catcher lands via trade, though it's possible they grant his potential request for a destination out of the NFC.

And with receiver being one of the key areas of improvement for the Bills this offseason, putting together a trade to acquire Hopkins could be a deal that keeps the Bills in Super Bowl contention for the foreseeable future. A receiving duo of Stefon Diggs and Hopkins would become arguably the league's best pass-game pairing, especially with Josh Allen at the helm.

Most offseason trade predictions fail to come true, and Hopkins coming to Buffalo, outside of an offseason workout video, doesn't have any real known traction at the moment. But it's a trade scenario that, should it come to fruition, would benefit both Hopkins and the Bills based on team need and the veteran's own expected desire to contend for a title.

It certainly makes it more enticing for the Bills when considering that the 30-year-old once again looked like a top-tier receiver this past season despite being faced with adversity.

During Arizona's abysmal 4-13 finish this past season, Hopkins still finished as the team's leader in receiving yards (717) despite missing eight games, six of which came in the first six weeks of the season due to a PED suspension. But despite that, reports have still indicated that the Cardinals plan on trading Hopkins at some point this offseason.

Who knows? Maybe Miller is working some magic behind the scenes. But for now, best to assume that the two old friends are just getting their bodies right for next season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .