Clippers vs. Knicks Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are hosting the New York Knicks on Saturday

The LA Clippers are hosting the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon in a game that is important for both teams. For the Clippers, they are looking to avoid the play-in tournament while continuing their modest winning streak. For New York, they are looking to find their groove again, having dropped their last two games after being red hot.

There are injuries to report for both teams ahead of this game, but fortunately for the Clippers, the list is short. The team announced on Friday morning that sixth man, Norman Powell would be reevaluated in one week, but he is the only player ruled out for the Clippers in this game, meaning everyone else is available.

For the Knicks, they will be without lead guard Jalen Brunson, who exploded for 41 points against the Clippers earlier this season. Former Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein is probable to play with left ankle soreness. Also not down too many players, this is the extent of the injury report for the Knicks.

As previously mentioned, each game is important for both of these teams in between now and the end of the season. Seeding is changing daily, and any stretch of wins can result in ascension up the standings, while any stretch of losses can result in a free-fall. This afternoon game in Los Angeles should be a fun one.

