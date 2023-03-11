Tioga County near top of list for drug overdoses in PA

Reprinted from First News Now

Tioga County ranked seventh in reported drug overdoses in Pennsylvania from 2018-2022, according to a new analysis by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Most of the overdoses involved opioids and fentanyl.

Overdoses in rural areas are more likely to result in death than in urban areas, in part because victims are less likely to receive the life-saving drug naloxone (Narcan), according to the report.

Those experiencing overdoses in rural areas are also less likely to receive timely medical care after the event.

“The opioid epidemic continues to ravage Tioga County,” Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson said. He noted that Tioga County has a reported overdose rate of 73.1 per 100,000 residents. “There’s a lot more we can do to prevent addiction and to bring our friends and family back from addiction. But we can’t do it alone; it has to be a combined effort within our community and among health care, law enforcement, and the courts.”

The Pennsylvania Court system released an analysis of prosecutions by county for “drug delivery resulting in death” charges for 2017-2021. Drug delivery resulting in death means that a person intentionally administers, dispenses, delivers, gives, prescribes, sells or distributes any controlled substance or counterfeit controlled substance, and another person dies as a result of using the substance.

Tioga County had no such prosecutions.

“Getting people into treatment and prosecuting drug dealers who cause another person’s death go hand-in-hand. Tioga County needs both a court diversion program for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, and prosecution of those who facilitate the distribution of drugs,” former Tioga County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Olson said. “The data shows we are missing both elements.”

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania analysis used data from the Pennsylvania State Police Overdose Information Network. Pennsylvania Courts aggregated data is available through the court system.

Shane Nickerson, a candidate running for Tioga County Commissioner, intends to address the area's need for drug addiction resources.

Nickerson is running for Commissioner in the upcoming Municipal Primary Elections on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Learn more about Nickerson's politics at https://www.voteshanenickerson.com/