Hartwick man to serve 20 years for sexually abusing child

DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Hartwick man will spend two decades in New York State prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.

On March 6, 41-year-old Joshua Condon appeared in Delaware County Court to be sentenced on his conviction of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Violent Felony.

Judge Michael Getman imposed an agreed upon sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

The court also issued a full order of protection, which will remain in effect until the child’s 18th birthday.

Getman will have to pay over $1,400 in fines and will be required to register as a sex offender before he is released from prison.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said, “This sentence will hold the defendant accountable for his actions in abusing an innocent child. I commend the New York State Police for their thorough investigation of this case, which enabled us to secure a conviction and lengthy state prison sentence. My office will continue to partner with law enforcement to ensure that defendants are held accountable for their actions.”

