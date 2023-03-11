Out & About: Week of March 11

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

March 11

Potter’s House Giveaway

WINDSOR - The Potter’s House Baptist Church will be having their monthly giveaway from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

They are accepting good used condition items.

Potter’s House is located at 841 US Highway 13 North in Windsor.

Free Showing planned

EDENTON - The Taylor Theater will be hosting a free showing of The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, March 11.

Taylor Theater is located at 208 South Broad St. in Edenton.

March 15

CPTA meeting cancelled

RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority’s Board has cancelled the meeting for Wednesday, March 15.

The next scheduled meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Choanoke Public Transportation Authority is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.

March 16

CD Art slated

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

This event is for teens 13 years and older. It is free but registration is required.

Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

March 16 – 19

The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical

WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the

Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

March 17

Sip & shop set

EDENTON - The Shops of Historic Edenton will be hosting the second annual St. Patrick’s Day Siup & Shop from 5 – 8 p.m. in Downtown Edenton.

There will be a giveaway of $50 in downtown dollars. Each participating business will have ‘enter to win’ cards to fill out

March 20

Sip of spring slated

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting a sip of spring adult paint and sip class at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

The class is $10 per person, space is limited and registration is required.

Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

March 21

Blood Drive set

ROCKY HOCK - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

A $50 Nixon’s Hardware gift certificate will be given to one donor or volunteer who completes a Blood Trivia crossword puzzle available at the drive.

Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC.

Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.

Storytime set

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Storytime will be about the Very Hungry Caterpillar. It is for children 5 and under and their parent or guardian.

Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

March 23

Melting Sharpie Art class slated

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Melting sharpie art is for children ages 6-12, it is free and registration is required.

Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

March 24 – 25

Harry Potter Extravaganza returns to Edenton

EDENTON - The fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, will take place in downtown Edenton on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at various local businesses and the library itself. Final details are still being worked on, but mark your calendars!

For more information, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112 or visit the library.

The Shepard – Pruden Memorial Library located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.

March 25

Bertie County Republican Party meets

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Republican party is having their annual county convention beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Heritage House.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a precinct meeting at 10 a.m. and then the convention at 11 a.m.

All registered Republicans in Bertie County are invited to attend.

The Heritage House is located at 1303 South King St. in Windsor.

March 26

Gospel concert slated

WILLIAMSTON – West End Baptist Church is hosting a gospel concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Curtis Hyler & Jubilation will be there.

West End Baptist Church is located at 1505 West Main St. in Williamston.

March 30

Crayon STEM Sculptures event slated

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

The event is for children 8 and older, tweens and teens. Space for the event is limited.

It is free but registration is required.

Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

April 1 – 30

No Show Family Picnic slated

EDENTON – Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight — no show family picnic for the month of April.

They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.

RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.

Ongoing

Be a Voice for a Child

WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.

No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.

Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

Volunteers Needed

WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.

To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.

Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service

WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.

There is no charge for this service.

For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.

Small Business Center

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

GED Testing

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.