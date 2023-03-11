Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Boys & Girls Clubs gala raises more than $1M

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQc1l_0lFafKw000

On March 4, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale raised over $1 million at its annual Celebrate Youth Gala presented by Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

The gala is the signature fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, a local youth development organization that provides after-school and summer programs for thousands of children and teenagers in the community, according to a press release.

An Enchanted Evening was the theme of the sold-out gala held at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa.

The evening featured a cocktail reception and silent auction on the sonoran terrace. Inside the ballroom, 550 guests heard speeches of triumph and transformation given by each of the seven youth of the year candidates sprinkled in between auction bidding.

“There are so many elements that came together for the gala’s success — from our sponsors, supporters, and volunteers to Emmy Award-winning journalist Javier Soto serving as our Master of Ceremonies and the excitement generated by auctioneer Trey Morris to our outstanding Youth of the Year candidates who really drove the impact of our mission home,” said Ivan Gilreath, BGCS CEO. “It was truly a magical evening, and we are thankful for everyone who supported it.”

The high-energy program culminated in the naming of the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Youth of the Year, Jaylin Wilson. This prestigious award recognizes a young person who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and a commitment to community service.

Wilson is a senior at Horizon High School and eight-year member at the BGCS Virginia G. Piper Branch. She will go on to compete at the Arizona Youth of the Year competition in April, the press release stated.

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., a law firm in the Phoenix area, served as the presenting sponsor for the 2023 Celebrate Youth Gala. The firm and managing partner Mark Bosco have been longtime supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale as part of their commitment to investing in the future of the community.

“We are proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and their mission to provide a safe and positive environment for children to learn, grow, and succeed,” said Mr. Bosco. “The Celebrate Youth Gala was a wonderful event, and we are honored to have been a part of it.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 6,700 children and teens annually. The organization provides programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development.

We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
FREE pet vaccine clinic on March 20 at three Valley locations
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Silver Apple recipient’s passion in Phoenix’s Roosevelt School District
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
The Dirty Dough Cookie Store Grand Opening Had People Lined Up
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gilbert Regional Park Closed for Boots in the Park
Gilbert, AZ21 hours ago
Where to Eat and Drink This St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ23 hours ago
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
2-year-old boy dead after drowning in Scottsdale backyard pool
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Two lottery tickets sold across Arizona won $578,808, $115,000 this weekend
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
Peoria Unified schools to host field trip for the public
Peoria, AZ3 days ago
New plans could bring life back to Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Local Restaurant Forced to Close by Landlord after 12 Years
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
AARP Phoenix branch office defrauded in gift card scam
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
Talos Holdings Breaks Ground on Phoenix Luxury Project
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Christian Brothers Automotive Brings Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Driven by Community Values to Maricopa County
Buckeye, AZ2 days ago
$12 million dollar estate home sells in Paradise Valley
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
‘No Hard Feelings,’ ‘Scream’ ads catch eyes through clever billboards in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Why Are Gas Prices Going Up in Phoenix?
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Mother arrested after allegedly punching teen daughter in west Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Draft horses rode through QC for love, not money
Queen Creek, AZ3 days ago
Realtor says roosters taking over Phoenix neighborhood deterring potential buyers
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
The Phoenix Lights: A Mystery in the Sky That Still Baffles Experts
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Postman puts out a call to help an 81-year-old woman with her yardwork, neighbors answer the call
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
This is the Valley’s Most Expensive Home to Ever be Built
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Rich Arizona History Awaits LPGA Drive On Championship
Gold Canyon, AZ2 days ago
This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
'Tony Hawk' helps Arizona company remove problematic pigeons from homes
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
Man allegedly attacked 3 Mesa police officers at coffee shop
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
67th Avenue to Broadway Road shut down due to water releasing into Salt River
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Scottsdale Airpark eatery gets big Yelp nod
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy