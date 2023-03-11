Scottsdale Boys & Girls Clubs gala raises more than $1M

On March 4, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale raised over $1 million at its annual Celebrate Youth Gala presented by Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

The gala is the signature fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, a local youth development organization that provides after-school and summer programs for thousands of children and teenagers in the community, according to a press release.

An Enchanted Evening was the theme of the sold-out gala held at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa.

The evening featured a cocktail reception and silent auction on the sonoran terrace. Inside the ballroom, 550 guests heard speeches of triumph and transformation given by each of the seven youth of the year candidates sprinkled in between auction bidding.

“There are so many elements that came together for the gala’s success — from our sponsors, supporters, and volunteers to Emmy Award-winning journalist Javier Soto serving as our Master of Ceremonies and the excitement generated by auctioneer Trey Morris to our outstanding Youth of the Year candidates who really drove the impact of our mission home,” said Ivan Gilreath, BGCS CEO. “It was truly a magical evening, and we are thankful for everyone who supported it.”

The high-energy program culminated in the naming of the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Youth of the Year, Jaylin Wilson. This prestigious award recognizes a young person who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and a commitment to community service.

Wilson is a senior at Horizon High School and eight-year member at the BGCS Virginia G. Piper Branch. She will go on to compete at the Arizona Youth of the Year competition in April, the press release stated.

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., a law firm in the Phoenix area, served as the presenting sponsor for the 2023 Celebrate Youth Gala. The firm and managing partner Mark Bosco have been longtime supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale as part of their commitment to investing in the future of the community.

“We are proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale and their mission to provide a safe and positive environment for children to learn, grow, and succeed,” said Mr. Bosco. “The Celebrate Youth Gala was a wonderful event, and we are honored to have been a part of it.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 6,700 children and teens annually. The organization provides programs focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and leadership development.

