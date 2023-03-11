Glendale law looks to curb stolen carts from getting around town

The city of Glendale is fighting back against stolen shopping carts that have a tendency to end up around town causing blight.

The city council unanimously approved amending a city code about shopping cart removal. The ordinance already made it unlawful for an individual to remove a cart from a store’s parking lot; now with the new code stores that provide carts for customers will have to have anti-theft devices installed on their carts.

That applies to existing businesses that have carts, and for any new businesses applying for a license that will provide carts on site.

It’s unclear exactly when the new ordinance will take effect.

The restrictive devices that will now be required typically use an active Radio Frequency Identification-enabled self-locking shopping cart wheel. If someone tries to remove a cart from a retail store’s parking lot, sensors will cause the cart’s wheels to lock up.

Retail establishments have the option to either equip the carts themselves, or enter into a contract with a cart retrieval service. Also, each shopping cart must display the name of the retail establishment with an address and contact phone number.

An estimated 2 million shopping carts are stolen each year, costing retailers an estimated $800 million, Business Insider reports.

Failure of businesses in Glendale to comply with the ordinance will be a civil violation.

The ordinance also makes it illegal to remove a shopping cart from a retail establishment's property, to be in possession of a shopping cart, or to abandon a shopping cart in a location other than the retail establishment.

