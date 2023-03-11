Open in App
Lima, OH
The Lima News

UNOH named military friendly

By Dean Brown,

3 days ago
LIMA —The University of Northwestern Ohio has been named a Top Ten, Gold-level Military Friendly® School by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned company that assesses institutions based on their commitment to supporting military personnel, veterans and their families. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that the University of Northwestern Ohio has received a Military Friendly® designation.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Ten Gold Level Military Friendly School for 2023-2024 academic year, ranking #5 overall in our category,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis, UNOH President. “We are committed to supporting the men and women who have served our country, and we will continue to do everything in our power to provide the resources and support they need to make the dream of completing a college education a reality.”

