Mullins joins FNB

OTTAWA— First National Bank has promoted Kristen Mullins to Mortgage Originator. Mullins is responsible for originating and closing residential real estate loans. She can assist with purchases, refinances, and construction loans.

“Kristen has been a great addition to our mortgage lending team,” said Todd Mason, President/CEO of First National Bank. “Combining her banking experience, love for Putnam County and passion for being involved in her community, we know Kristen will be a great asset to our team as we continue to serve our local community.”

Mullins, a Putnam County native, graduated from Pandora High School and Franklin University. She first joined First National Bank as a summer intern and has held various positions over the past four years. Upon graduating college, Mullins entered the bank’s Community Bank Associate Program where she spent time with each department within the bank. She was the branch manager at Pandora until she transitioned to her current role.

Mullins will be based in the Ottawa branch at 855 North Locust Steet and can be reached at (419) 523-2229 with any inquiries.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409