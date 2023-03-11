Open in App
Ottawa, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

Mullins joins FNB

By Dean Brown,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcByM_0lFaebi200

OTTAWA— First National Bank has promoted Kristen Mullins to Mortgage Originator. Mullins is responsible for originating and closing residential real estate loans. She can assist with purchases, refinances, and construction loans.

“Kristen has been a great addition to our mortgage lending team,” said Todd Mason, President/CEO of First National Bank. “Combining her banking experience, love for Putnam County and passion for being involved in her community, we know Kristen will be a great asset to our team as we continue to serve our local community.”

Mullins, a Putnam County native, graduated from Pandora High School and Franklin University. She first joined First National Bank as a summer intern and has held various positions over the past four years. Upon graduating college, Mullins entered the bank’s Community Bank Associate Program where she spent time with each department within the bank. She was the branch manager at Pandora until she transitioned to her current role.

Mullins will be based in the Ottawa branch at 855 North Locust Steet and can be reached at (419) 523-2229 with any inquiries.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues permits to NASA Farms
Continental, OH1 day ago
‘Please visit our downtown’: Downtown Lima, Inc. promotes development
Lima, OH1 day ago
Activate takes snapshot of Lima’s health: Community health improvement plan is developing
Lima, OH13 hours ago
Microgreens are a growing business in Fremont
Fremont, OH1 day ago
LaRose stops in Lima to honor Eagle Scouts
Lima, OH1 day ago
Perrysburg homeowner says her home was turned into a flea market by contractors
Perrysburg, OH1 day ago
Bowling Green businesses show off what they have to offer at inaugural business expo
Bowling Green, OH3 days ago
Volunteers sought for 4-H Camp Palmer cleanup slated for March 25
Fayette, OH19 hours ago
Jordan congratulates military service academy nominees
Lima, OH13 hours ago
Kid historians fired up to learn local history
Cridersville, OH1 day ago
Van Wert County Commissioners hear plea for $600K waterline project in Delphos
Delphos, OH1 day ago
Lovewell Institute for Creative Arts staff to teach youth in Lima
Lima, OH1 day ago
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Sylvania Township, OH19 hours ago
Sticking with test-optional admissions
Ada, OH2 days ago
Silo demolition underway
Ohio City, OH4 days ago
Celebrating Our Spirit: More activities available inside
Lima, OH2 days ago
ODOT to hold open house for public to attend transportation meeting
Lima, OH19 hours ago
Lima Senior student qualifies for national competition
Lima, OH3 days ago
Celebrating Our Spirit: Entertainment venues abound in the area
Lima, OH2 days ago
Temple of Tolerance creator working to preserve vision
Wapakoneta, OH1 day ago
Auburn diner starts GoFundMe to help 79-year-old dishwasher pay bills
Auburn, IN1 day ago
Area wrestlers All-Ohioans
Wapakoneta, OH2 days ago
Intersection of Brint and Centennial to be closed for improvements
Sylvania Township, OH1 day ago
Celebrating Our Spirit: Downtown dining scene shows Lima on ‘offense’
Lima, OH2 days ago
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Real Wheels: Lima, where tanks are made
Lima, OH4 days ago
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center Named to Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2023’ List
Lima, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy