Open in App
Provo, UT
See more from this location?
CougsDaily

An Early Look at the 2023-2024 BYU Basketball Roster

By Casey Lundquist,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35s9Yo_0lFadg5S00

Where the roster stands for BYU's first season in the Big 12

Tomorrow is Selection Sunday and the BYU basketball team won't be included in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season. As a result, BYU and head coach Mark Pope are turning the page to next season when it will play in the Big 12 for the first time. Today, we take an early look at the 2023-2024 BYU men's basketball roster.

Departing Players

BYU will lose only two seniors to graduation this year.  As of today, these are the players from the 2022-203 roster that will not be on the 2023-2024 roster.

  • Rudi Williams (Graduation)
  • Gideon George (Graduation)

Expect at least one or two players to enter the transfer portal in the coming weeks. The transfer window for college basketball opens on March 13th and closes on May 11.

Returning Players (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Noah Waterman - Forward - SR
  • Trey Stewart - Guard - JR
  • Jaxson Robinson - Guard - JR
  • Atiki Ally Atiki - Forward - JR
  • Tredyn Christensen - Forward - SR
  • Braeden Moore - Forward - FR
  • Tanner Toolson - Guard - SO
  • Richie Saunders - Guard - SO
  • Spencer Johnson - Guard - SR
  • Trevin Knell - Guard - SR
  • Tanner Hayhurst - Guard - SO
  • Dallin Hall - Guard - SO
  • Fousseyni Traore - Forward - JR
  • Jared McGregor - Guard - SO
  • Hao Dong - Forward - SO

BYU has a young core that it can build around in Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore, Richie Saunders, Jaxson Robinson, and Atiki Ally Atiki. Retaining those five players will be an important storyline this offseason. The transfer portal can only sustain a program for so long. In the long term, BYU will need to consistently hit on high school recruits and retain them in the program. So far, Traore, Hall, and Saunders look like the three most promising high school recruits in the Mark Pope era.

Over the last two seasons, scoring and creating offense has been a glaring weakness for this team. If BYU wants to have a chance to succeed in the Big 12 in 2023, it needs to add players from the portal that can score. As of right now, BYU only has one scholarship available for next season.

2023 Recruiting Class (Name, Position)

  • NA

BYU hasn't signed any players as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

2023 Transfers (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • NA

As long as Mark Pope is the head coach at BYU, the transfer portal will be an important part of the program. BYU's coaching staff will contact dozens of players in the transfer portal over the next several months.

2022 Returned Missionaries (Name, Position, Eligibility)

  • Jake Wahlin - Forward - FR

Coach Pope's second recruiting class is returning home from the mission field. Jake Wahlin, listed at 6'8 195 lbs in high school, committed to the Cougars over Arizona State, San Diego State, and New Mexico among others. Wahlin preps at Timpview High School just down the road from BYU's campus.

Time will tell how prepared Wahlin will be to take on a meaningful role as a freshman. In football, freshman returned missionaries are typically limited due to injury risk. In basketball, the returned missionaries have a few more months to prepare their bodies for the season.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Provo, UT newsLocal Provo, UT
2023 BYU Football Spring Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Future at the Quarterback Position
Provo, UT19 hours ago
Ty Detmer has no time for grudges with BYU — or anyone else
Provo, UT1 day ago
Postseason bound: Utah Valley men, BYU women earn NIT bid; SUU to CBI
Orem, UT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A second Utah basketball player enters the transfer portal
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Utah makes No. 2 seed in women's NCAA Tournament
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Lobos host Utah Valley in first round of NIT
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico to Host Utah Valley in NIT Opening Round on Wednesday Night
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Behind the Badge: Dealing with Sneaky Skiers
Sandy, UT23 hours ago
EVEN MORE Jack in the Box locations announced for northern Utah
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
These are the 6 best public elementary schools in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
More moisture is headed to Utah, the West. Will it help Lake Powell?
Brighton, UT1 day ago
Alerts posted as atmospheric river event gets underway
Salt Lake City, UT13 hours ago
A look at “Wild Babies” offered by game officials
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Utah ice cream maker holding bracket challenge to predict most popular flavor
Santaquin, UT1 day ago
Best fried chicken in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
What did ‘The Last of Us’ get right and wrong about Salt Lake City?
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
This Utah City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Salt Lake City, UT16 hours ago
Young Man Shot by Utah Police Was Tied to ‘Sovereign’ Movement
Farmington, UT2 days ago
University of Utah gets $100M to move military reserve center from historic Fort Douglas
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Another big storm set to bring rain, snow in Utah; flooding possible in some areas
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
A roof collapses because of snow accumulation in Highland, Utah
Highland, UT2 days ago
Daniels Canyon to close for 2 hours for avalanche control
Heber City, UT1 day ago
Boing! World's Biggest Bounce Park coming to Utah
Orem, UT4 days ago
Mar. 11, 2023 -- 10 p.m.: Remembering Snowboarder Found Dead, Subaru Athlete Challenge
Brighton, UT3 days ago
Harsh winter pushes wildlife to Utah roads with over 1,000 killed this year
Springville, UT3 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Utah
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
A look back at the flooding of 1983 as Utah gears up for heavy spring runoff
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Devotional sneak peek: Elder Peter M. Johnson
Provo, UT3 days ago
Pat's Barbecue Has Two Locations in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Flight hit by lightning, diverted coming into Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy