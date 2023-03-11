Open in App
Iowa State
Tampa Bay Times

In Iowa, DeSantis gets snowflake gift with ‘fascist’ hidden on it

By Ellen E. Clarke,

3 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a framed snowflake that reads "fascist" in Iowa on Friday. [ Screen capture from Twitter ]

In Iowa Friday to promote his new book, Gov. Ron DeSantis posed with a gift from a supposed supporter.

The gift, a framed cutout of an intricate snowflake, features the word “fascist.” Washington Post reporter Steven Goffman tweeted that Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, posed with a copy of the gift, too.

DeSantis was visiting Iowa, introducing himself to expectant audiences of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid.

“We will never surrender to the woke mob,” DeSantis told an audience of more than 1,000 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport, his first Iowa stop as he moves toward seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. “Our state is where woke goes to die.”

One Twitter user said a friend makes the snowflakes for visiting Republicans in Iowa.

— Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

