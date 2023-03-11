Student production skills showcased at sections last week

While the Rogers and Maple Grove hockey teams were showcasing their talents during the Section 5-2A championship game at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, a group of eight Elk River High School students showcased their talents in game day productions of the event. They did the same the night before for the Section 5-1A game. Similar work in the future can be expected.

“I want to continue to provide more opportunities from high school students interested in game day production,” said Billy Hunter, assistant facility manager at the community event center.

Alex Dukatz and Libby Kubicka, a pair of sophomores, and Julia Cyr-Pobuda, a junior online student, served as walk-around camera operators; Charles Gabrelcik, a sophomore, was the production assistant; Lucas Dahlberg, a sophomore, was the event producer; Max Johnson, an eighth grade student, was a main camera operator and graphic designer; Derrick Lodermeier, a senior, was a live video director; Jayden Hanson, a sophomore, was a camera assistant. Jon Halvorson, Minnesota Squatch director of technology and media, was the replay operator

“They were operating a total of six cameras for both games,” Hunter said. “All equipment we used was donated and provided by the Minnesota Squatch. This group of mainly high school students and Squatch staff provided a high-level atmosphere that engaged the fans and players, and really made the section championship games special for everyone in attendance.”

Hunter said the event center staff is thankful to everyone who volunteered and made this event possible.