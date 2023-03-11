Elks speech students look for luck, find success in Boston

Four members of Elk River High School’s speech team competed at the Harvard Invitational during a trip from Feb. 16-21. Outside of the National Tournament in June, this the largest speech and debate competition in the country.

“All of Elk River entries advanced to at least one round of elimination, so it was a really successful year,” said Allison Harmer, Elk River High School speech coach. “This is the first time we’ve been able to compete in Boston live since 2020, so it felt really good to be back there.”

Harmer and one of the program’s assistant coaches, Emily Sizen, chaperoned the students and shared the following results.

—Junior Audrey Horner advanced to double octafinals in oratory (top 98 out of 300).

—Senior Izzy Silvola advanced to double octafinals in oratory (top 98 out of 900). Izzy has already qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in congressional debate.

—Junior Clara Anderson advanced to octafinals in oratory and in informative (top 48).

—Senior Isabel Roiland advanced to quarterfinals (top 24 of 300) in oratory and octafinals (top 48 of 200) in informative.