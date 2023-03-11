Watch Ben Chilwell Score Against Former Club Leicester With Sweet Volley

The Chelsea left-back celebrated his goal by cupping his ears in front of the home fans, many of whom had earlier been booing him.

Ben Chilwell scored the ninth goal of his Chelsea career by nailing a sweet left-footed volley against former club Leicester on Saturday.

The left-back popped up on the right side of Leicester's penalty area where he met a looping cross from Kalidou Koulibaly with a fine first-time strike.

Chilwell's goal arrived in the 11th minute of the game at the King Power Stadium.

Ben Chilwell pictured cupping his ears while celebrating a goal for Chelsea against former club Leicester City IMAGO/Action Plus/Graham Wilson

Chelsea went on to beat Leicester 3-1 to record their third win in a row in all competitions.

Patson Daka equalized for the Foxes in the 39th minute but Kai Havertz restored Chelsea's lead with a Goal of the Season contender on the stroke of half-time.

Mykhailo Mudryk then claimed his first EPL assist when he set up Mateo Kovacic for a spectacular volleyed strike in the second half.

Leicester ended the game with 10 men after Wout Faes was sent off for picking up his second yellow card late on.