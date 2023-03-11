Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WFLA

Taco Bell removing longtime item from menu, testing new ‘Crispanada’ in select market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHd0V_0lFaZRR500

( KTLA ) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmreD_0lFaZRR500
The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. (Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

In a press release shared with Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNG3F_0lFaZRR500
    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtJoV_0lFaZRR500
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

The architect who designed Pizza Hut’s ‘red roofs’ made an unusual deal with the chain

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIskj_0lFaZRR500
Taco Bell is testing its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Taco Bell)

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL1 day ago
Unclaimed $186K lottery ticket about to expire after being sold at Florida Publix
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL14 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
Florida man spends $5, wins top lottery prize
Sanford, FL1 day ago
‘It hurts’: Man killed in I-4 hit-and-run was a chef, family man, relative says
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA22 hours ago
Suspect who shot Pinellas County deputy 3 times identified, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Tampa police looking for thieves who targeted Publix shoppers
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Large alligator bends metal fence at Florida golf course
Placida, FL1 day ago
Pasco County deputies find missing 44-year-old woman
Hudson, FL2 days ago
2-year-old killed after woman crashes into Florida charter bus
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Florida man wins $1 million from $20 scratch-off ticket
Longwood, FL1 day ago
Tips sought after dog found abandoned in Lithia with zip ties, electrical wire embedded in neck
Lithia, FL1 day ago
Red Lobster offering ‘endless lobster’ for 1 day only at Times Square location
New York City, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy