The Players Championship 2023: Tee times for the third round

By ESPN,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpWCt_0lFaX9o400

The Players Championship, the unofficial "fifth major" on the PGA Tour, is closely contested after second round action. Adam Svensson has a solo lead at 9 under, with Scottie Scheffler close behind with a 7 under solo second. Ben Griffin , Min Woo Lee and Collin Morikawa and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are not too far behind them at 6 under.

Round 2 of the Players Championship was suspended Friday afternoon because of inclement weather. It will picked back up on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. Round 3 began on Saturday at

Here are the tee times for the third round of the Players Championship.

All times ET.

Tee No. 1

10:30 a.m. - Taylor Montgomery , Si Woo Kim , Tyrrell Hatton

10:41 a.m. - Lucas Glover , Danny Willett , Davis Thompson

10:52 a.m. - Ryan Fox , Kramer Hickok , Garrick Higgo

11:03 a.m. - Rickie Fowler , Tyler Duncan , Justin Rose

11:14 a.m. - Brandon Wu , Tommy Fleetwood , Patrick Cantlay

11:25 a.m. - Wyndham Clark , Aaron Rai , Dylan Wu

11:36 a.m. - Adam Hadwin , Gary Woodland , Sam Burns

11:47 a.m. - David Lingmerth , Justin Suh , Byeong Hun An

11:58 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith , Brendon Todd , Nate Lashley

12:09 p.m. - Jason Day , Viktor Hovland , Denny McCarthy

12:20 p.m. - Cam Davis , Chad Ramey , Will Gordon

12:31 p.m. - Min Woo Lee , Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Collin Morikawa

12:42 p.m. - Adam Svensson , Scottie Scheffler , Ben Griffin

Tee No. 10

10:30 a.m. - Mark Hubbard , Chesson Hadley , Francesco Molinari

10:41 a.m. - Max Homa , Jordan Spieth , Cameron Young

10:52 a.m. - Joel Dahmen , Hideki Matsuyama , Sungjae Im

11:03 a.m. - Brian Harman , Maverick McNealy , Matthias Schwab

11:14 a.m. - Will Zalatoris , Xander Schauffele , Scott Stallings

11:25 a.m. - Sahith Theegala , Patton Kizzire , Sam Ryder

11:36 a.m. - Taylor Moore , Austin Smotherman , Tony Finau

11:47 a.m. - Kevin Kisner , Adam Scott , Aaron Baddeley

11:58 a.m. - Ben Martin , Stephan Jaeger , Sepp Straka

12:09 p.m. - Tom Hoge , Shane Lowry , Justin Thomas

12:20 p.m. - Alex Smalley , Jerry Kelly , Keith Mitchell

12:31 p.m. - Tom Kim , Russell Henley , Eric Cole

