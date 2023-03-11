Hendrick Motorsports entity buys land near Charlotte Motor Speedway for $22.6M
By Charlotte Business Journal,
3 days ago
With multiple advanced manufacturing projects seemingly in the works, an entity aligned with Hendrick Motorsports has snagged a chunk of land near Charlotte Motor Speedway to accommodate them.
HSREI LLC, which is affiliated with the Hendrick organizations, purchased just over 82 acres last month for nearly $22.6 million, according to Cabarrus County real estate records. The land was purchased from Charlotte Motor Speedway LLC, which is affiliated with Speedway Motorsports.
