Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Hendrick Motorsports entity buys land near Charlotte Motor Speedway for $22.6M

By Charlotte Business Journal,

3 days ago
With multiple advanced manufacturing projects seemingly in the works, an entity aligned with Hendrick Motorsports has snagged a chunk of land near Charlotte Motor Speedway to accommodate them.

HSREI LLC, which is affiliated with the Hendrick organizations, purchased just over 82 acres last month for nearly $22.6 million, according to Cabarrus County real estate records. The land was purchased from Charlotte Motor Speedway LLC, which is affiliated with Speedway Motorsports.

The land is adjacent to the Hendrick Motorsports campus and the Hendrick Auto Mall in Concord, which is about a mile from the main entrance to the speedway.

(WATCH BELOW: Renovations ahead of schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race)


