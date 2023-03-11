High school baseball returns to Modesto with Stanislaus District showcase at John Thurman Field

A long-standing tradition returns later this month when four Stanislaus District high school baseball teams take over John Thurman Field for the Modesto Nuts High School Showcase.

High school baseball games were last played at the field before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The showcase on Friday, March, 31, will feature two games between teams that are looking to hold places atop their respective leagues.

Enochs and Turlock high schools will face off at 1 p.m. in a Central California Athletic League match-up and a Valley Oak League contest between Central Catholic and Oakdale is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase through each school and will be available on the day of the showcase at the gate as well.

Central Catholic will also play at John Thurman Field at noon, Saturday, March 25 against Lincoln-Stockton.

“We’ve been working on this for a couple years,” said Central Catholic baseball coach Danny Ayala. “(Last year) it didn’t work out, and we really made a push to make it happen this year. It’s a lot of hard work on their end to try to figure out how this is going to work.”

In the past, numerous Modesto City Schools played at the ballpark, and high school showcases were held on the field. Last year, Modesto Junior College played a Big 8 Conference game against Diablo Valley College there.

“If you talk to anybody who played baseball growing up here, they all have a story about playing on this field,” said Modesto native and Nuts’ Director of Corporate Partnerships Corey Gales. “The young kids and even kids in high school have never had an opportunity (to play) and there’s some kids that have never even been to John Thurman Field that have lived in Modesto.”

The high school athletes will get big-league treatment as they will sit in the same dugouts as Troy Tulowitzki, Nolan Arenado, Julio Rodriguez and one of the Seattle Mariners’ top prospects Harry Ford, who played with the Nuts last season along with many other current and former pros. The CCAL and VOL have Monday, Wednesday, Friday game days, so teams will be able to follow normal game week practices.

“At this time, they’ll be in routines,” Gales said. “They’ve got their rotations, so we didn’t want to mess with that. So we kept it on Friday and all that the schools have to do is just come down here … and just make it a great experience for the kids.”

Each roster has its own set of returners and new stars. In the first matchup, fans could likely see opposing aces as Enochs’ Kannon Sharpe earned All-League second team honors last season as a sophomore and Turlock’s Payton Hawkinson, a Cal State Fullerton signee, is back for his senior year after being named last year’s CCAL Pitcher of the Year.

Central Catholic returns the majority of last year’s team including 2022 VOL Pitcher of the Year Adrian Garcia, Offensive Player of the Year Braxton Thomas and first-team honoree and highly sought after recruit Tyler Wentworth. The Mustangs return second team All-League recipient Alex Jones and welcome in freshman pitcher Landon Schutte who tore up the national circuit this past summer and is batting .500 with four hits, a double, a home run and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ first three games.

“Prior to COVID, John Thurman Field had it’s doors open,” Ayala said. “They played high school games there, they had junior college and college events there, so the unity was brought out to the field in the past. I think it’s great for the community.”

Said Gales: “Hopefully if people are available that day, come on down, buy a ticket and come watch these kids do some work. We’re excited about it and hoping to have a nice turnout and a beautiful day for the fans to relax and enjoy a nice afternoon at John Thurman Field.”