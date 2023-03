cbs17

Uncle, nephew arrested in drug bust involving fentanyl at Fayetteville home, police say By Chloe Rafferty, 3 days ago

By Chloe Rafferty, 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a drug bust at a home in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. On ...