Pahrump
Change location
See more from this location?
Pahrump, NV
pvtimes.com
Firefighters union: Town ignored warnings that department was on life support
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times,3 days ago
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times,3 days ago
Since local first-responders dropped a bombshell 56-point list of complaints about their working conditions and boss earlier this week, they say ambulance units in Pahrump...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0