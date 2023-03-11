Patriots reportedly re-sign Raekwon McMillan ahead of free agency

New England's made a handful of depth re-signings so far this offseason before free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

Raekwon McMillan is remaining in New England. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Patriots continue to make depth signings ahead of Monday’s unofficial start to free agency.

The latest is linebacker Raekwon McMillan. New England agreed to terms on a new deal with McMillan, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported Friday. The terms of the deal are unknown.

McMillan was in the mix at linebacker for the Patriots last season as they moved on from Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins. After playing in 42 snaps in the season-opening loss to the Dolphins, McMillan worked more as a role player as the season progressed.

McMillan finished the season with 35 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and a sack. He worked more in pass coverage as the season progressed with Pro Football Focus crediting 146 of the 250 defensive snaps he played as coverage snaps. After allowing four receptions on four targets in Week 1, McMillan gave up 12 receptions on 17 targets for just 99 yards the rest of the season.

McMillan’s highlight of the season came in Week 14 when he recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals.

While the 2022 season was McMillan’s first on the field with the Patriots, he actually joined the team prior to the 2021 season, signing a two-year deal. But he tore his ACL in training camp that year, ending his 2021 season before it even began.

That wasn’t the first time the 27-year-old tore his ACL. He tore his ACL during a preseason game during his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

Following his first ACL tear, McMillan showed some promise. The 2017 second-round pick recorded 105 combined tackles in 2018 and 72 combined tackles in 13 games in 2019. He was traded to the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season, where he record 27 combined tackles as he played in just 170 snaps.

McMillan is one of four players that’s already re-signed with the Patriots this offseason. Longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater announced in February that he was staving off retirement to return for the 2023 season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots retained some depth on the offensive line, re-signing offensive tackle Conor McDermott and guard/center James Ferentz.

With McMillan’s signing, the Patriots have most of their linebacker corps from last season under contract for 2023. Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai are slated to return, but Mack Wilson will officially become a free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday. Wilson “would have a solid free-agent market” if he hits free agency, MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported.