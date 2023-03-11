Open in App
Plymouth, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Man’s body washes up on Plymouth beach

By Morgan Rousseau,

3 days ago

Investigators say the man was likely in the water for a 'significant period of time.'

An investigation is underway after the body of an adult male was discovered washed up on White Horse Beach in Plymouth Thursday afternoon.

Plymouth police confirmed the discovery to WCVB, saying investigators found the man’s body near the Manomet Point section of the beach around 5:15 p.m. after receiving a report around 4:30 p.m.

“First responders were able to retrieve the body of a fully clothed male. It was evident that the individual had been in the water for a significant period of time,” Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn told The Boston Globe.

Police did not release details about the man’s identity. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said no foul play is suspected.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
14-year-old shot to death in Brockton
Brockton, MA18 hours ago
Fall River school bus crash sends one student to the hospital
Fall River, MA22 hours ago
DA investigating after body washes up on South Shore beach
Plymouth, MA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
29-year old Fall River man gunned down while sitting in his car in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA22 hours ago
Charges Sought After Historic New Bedford Property Damaged in Crash
New Bedford, MA19 hours ago
Have you seen them? 3 men added to Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives list
Brockton, MA22 hours ago
Swansea police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Swansea, MA7 hours ago
Man shot, killed in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA22 hours ago
Rockport police seek missing 15-year-old
Rockport, MA17 hours ago
Suspect in shooting death of Brockton teen appears in court
Brockton, MA14 hours ago
Plymouth County man held without bail on charges that he murdered stepson, shot companion
Brockton, MA18 hours ago
MIT grad students rescue dog dumped in roadway following carjacking in Brookline, police say
Brookline, MA18 hours ago
Driver flown to Boston hospital for injuries after rollover crash in Scituate
Scituate, MA2 days ago
RI man killed in Mansfield crash
Mansfield, MA1 day ago
Woman who allegedly attacked 13-year-old at MBTA station held on bail
Boston, MA1 day ago
DA: Boston woman charged with attacking 13-year-old boy at MBTA station
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police: Cape man charged in car theft also tried to rob bank inside Boston Stop & Shop
Boston, MA1 day ago
3 teens arrested after Stoneham car chase in stolen vehicle
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
Former Massachusetts correction officer makes violent threats in YouTube video
Plymouth, MA11 hours ago
Helicopters, K9s Search For Man Behind Car Crash In Northborough: Police
Northborough, MA2 days ago
Police safely locate missing Guilford woman
Guilford, ME1 day ago
Driver Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Kingston
Kingston, MA1 day ago
Fall River man who assaulted elderly victims holding “Back the Blue” signs sent to jail
Fall River, MA22 hours ago
Woman Slashed Teen's Face In Unprovoked Attack At Boston Bus Station: DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police seek owner who left dog behind at Shrewsbury shopping center
Shrewsbury, MA1 day ago
Shrewsbury police seek owner and answers after dog abandoned near Christmas Tree Shops
Shrewsbury, MA1 day ago
Northborough police seek driver who fled crash site
Northborough, MA2 days ago
Plymouth County double shooting leaves 14-year-old dead, 39-year-old in critical condition
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts State Police: Rhode Island man killed, another seriously injured in Bristol County highway crash
Mansfield, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy