A Michigan woman said her 'heart started racing' when she realized she won $1 million from scratch-off ticket she almost threw away

"I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away," the woman said, per the Michigan Lottery.
The next day, the woman decided to check the tickets again before dumping them, according to the statement. She said her "heart started racing" when she realized she won $1 million and immediately called her loved ones.
According to Michigan lottery officials, she picked the lump sum payment option of $693,000. She plans to use her winnings to buy a new home.
"I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away," she said.
Comments / 0