Ovid, MI
Insider

A Michigan woman said her 'heart started racing' when she realized she won $1 million from scratch-off ticket she almost threw away

By Taylor Ardrey,

3 days ago

A pile of $100 bills.

Getty Images

  • A Michigan woman almost threw out her winning scratch-off ticket, per state lottery officials.
  • "I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners," she said.
  • The woman double-checked her ticket and realized she won $1 million.

A Michigan woman nearly lost out on $1 million after she almost threw her scratch-off ticket in the trash, state lottery officials said.

The woman, identified as a 30-year-old, purchased her Sizzling Hot 7's ticket from a convenience store in Ovid, Michigan, according to a state lottery statement . She snagged two of them due to it being a "newer game."

"I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away," the woman said, per the Michigan Lottery.

The next day, the woman decided to check the tickets again before dumping them, according to the statement. She said her "heart started racing" when she realized she won $1 million and immediately called her loved ones.

According to Michigan lottery officials, she picked the lump sum payment option of $693,000. She plans to use her winnings to buy a new home.

"I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away," she said.

Read the original article on Insider
