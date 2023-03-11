Open in App
Arizona State
The Madras Pioneer

Move clocks ahead Saturday night

By Tony Ahern,

3 days ago

Doesn't seem right, with icy snow on the ground and bone-chilling cold in the air but Sunday morning brings Daylight Saving Time back.

Remember to push the hands of your clocks up an hour (or tap the button on your digital clocks) before going to bed Saturday night. Or, if you want to be official and move the clocks exactly when Daylight Saving Time starts, stay up until 2 a.m. and move the clocks to 3.

The good part of Daylight Saving Time? It stays lighter an hour later! The bad part, the alarm to wake up seems to come about an hour earlier, at least for a while, and it's a bit darker later in the morning.

If you really hate Daylight Saving Time, you can move to Arizona, where most of the state remains with Standard Time year-round, or Hawaii, which also stays on Standard Time throughout the year.

Daylight Saving Time is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

