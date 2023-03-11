Ball python found in cab of U-Haul truck in Virginia reunited with owner

“We just knew that it was cold, so, we just looked in the engine, everything, thinking it would find somewhere warm,” Brewer told WTVR . “But, we couldn’t find it.”
Perry said the python was lethargic after she was removed from the vehicle, WTKR reported. It took some care, but the snake managed to recover, he told the television station.
“Inside of a cab of a truck, where there’s no heat unless it’s running all the time -- (the chances of survival are) slim to none,” Perry told WTVR . “I mean, that snake was literally on its last breath.”
By Friday, Nate was reunited with its owner.
“I’m really happy. Yes, look at him. He looks so happy,” Jones told WTVR.
The boy’s snake is named for his late father, who was murdered last year, according to the television station. So getting his back was an important connection.
“It meant something like a spiritual animal (to me),” Jones said. “Reunited with my snake, I feel like it’s awesome.
“Happy that it survived so that I could be here today to be with my snake and to be able to take it home and have it.”
