Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup wins record

U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin stands alone atop the podium with 87 World Cup victories.

She broke skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark’s long-standing career record Saturday with a slalom win in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin, 27, tied the mark with a win in the giant slalom on Friday.

On Saturday, she finished 0.92 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener. Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson was third.

“Pretty hard to comprehend,” Shiffrin said. “My brother and sister-in-law are here. I didn’t know they were coming so that makes it so special.”

Sweden’s Stenmark won 86 World Cup races from 1974-89. Shiffrin collected her first victory in 2012.

Shiffrin has already clinched her fifth overall World Cup title. She is scheduled to compete in three races at next week’s World Cup Finals.

–Field Level Media

