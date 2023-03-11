Open in App
Montgomery County, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit through several counties

By Rana Mitchell,

3 days ago
Investigations are underway after a high-speed chase on Friday.

Officials from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a request from Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, to assist in a high-speed chase just before 4:00 p.m. on March 10.

CCSO had been following an orange Nissan Murano that crossed over into the Montgomery County line, MCSO officials joined the pursuit as the Murano drove on Highway 12.

The driver of the Murano, Jeffrey Alan Smith, 46, had a warrant out for his arrest in relation to kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

Police were told that Smith was possibly armed and dangerous and that 2 juveniles were inside the Murano.

Smith crashed the vehicle as he crossed into Clarksville city limits, driving over 90 mph at times according to MCSO. Police took Smith into custody and the juveniles were returned to their mother.

After the incident, Smith was transported to the hospital. Upon his release, he will be charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, and 2 counts of reckless endangerment.

