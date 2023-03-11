Open in App
Santa Barbara County, CA
KSBY News

New household water assistance program for Santa Barbara Co. residents

By McKenzie Diaz,

3 days ago
Low-income residents in Santa Barbara County are eligible for a $1.4 million Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

While some community members are struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic, CommUnify offers a program to help pay water bills and serves as a utility assistance program.

Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer of CommUnify, believes this can make a difference in the community.

“With so many Santa Barbara County residents still striving for financial independence, this program can help provide some support to get them on a successful path to reaching that goal,” Keelean said.

LIHWAP offers an up to $2,000 one-time payment that is funded through the California Department of Community Services and Development.

There are limitations on who is eligible to receive financial services from the program.

The amount of help that each resident will receive is dependent on their past due balance and current charges on the household’s residential water and wastewater bills.

Click this link to see if you are eligible, or call the 2-1-1 Helpline to complete the screening, learn whether you meet the eligibility requirements, and find an enrolled local service provider.

Comments / 0
