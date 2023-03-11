Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona State loses to Arizona, will not finish ahead of USC

By Matt Zemek,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wu18_0lFaQkVT00

USC continues to get most of the results it needs to not only make the NCAA Tournament, but bypass the First Four in Dayton and go straight to the Round of 64 next Thursday or Friday.

It’s true that the First Four counts as making the NCAA Tournament and playing in an NCAA Tournament game, but every coach and player wants to be on the court for the first round, not the play-in round. The Thursday and Friday when the brackets have 64 teams, and everyone thinks it can make a run, are two of the most special days in American sports. People want to experience that thrill. Having to board an extra flight to Dayton to play a tough game, just to attempt to make the Round of 64, is something a Power Five school such as USC wants to avoid. For a mid-major such as UAB or Hofstra or North Texas, it would be seen as a reward, but for USC, it would be a burden.

The Trojans are moving in the right direction, away from Dayton and the First Four.

Friday night, in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals, Arizona State had a chance to potentially move above USC on the NCAA Tournament seed list, putting the Trojans at greater risk for a trip to the First Four. However, the Sun Devils lost to the Arizona Wildcats. Moreover, they didn’t just lose; they were pounded by 19 points, 78-59. The margin of the loss, as much as the loss itself, clearly puts ASU below USC on any seed list.

Therefore, if a Pac-12 team is going to go to Dayton, it’s likely to be the Sun Devils, not the Trojans. That’s a crucial piece of good fortune for USC, which is increasingly likely to play next Thursday or Friday in the Round of 64.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
NCAA Tournament: Arizona guards key to deep run, not reason one won’t happen
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Arizona men's basketball earns No. 2 seed in South region
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
University of Arizona Bookstore stocks shelves with basketball team gear
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
CBB world reacts to dramatic Pac-12 Tournament finish
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
South Carolina basketball stars in the Big Dance
Columbia, SC15 hours ago
How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. Princeton Tigers: Live Stream or on TV
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Wildcats earn No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Celebration of Life set for former youth and Mountain View baseball coach Brian Moore
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
A 'private dispute' may forever change Arizona water law, experts say
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Two lottery tickets sold across Arizona won $578,808, $115,000 this weekend
Peoria, AZ1 day ago
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Rudest Cities in America
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Raucous School Board Meeting After District Decides to Stop Hiring Teachers From Arizona Christian University
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 10-12
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Arizona High School’s Policy Tells Girls to Leave Their Locker Room If Uncomfortable with Trans Students
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Rent control in Arizona? Proposed laws to limit rent increases
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Santa Cruz River bounces back
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
How the fall of Silicon Valley Bank will impact hundreds of Arizonans
Tempe, AZ3 days ago
Softshell crabs in Columbia, SC at Smoked
Columbia, SC1 day ago
R&B Diva Powerhouse Fest coming to Columbia
Columbia, SC23 hours ago
Fort Jackson closing Gate 2 temporarily for maintenance
Columbia, SC18 hours ago
Riviera Motor Lodge on Historic Miracle Mile Sells for Renovation
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Tucson neighborhood roads to get facelift starting this summer
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
TPD investigates body found downtown Tucson
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Turkish breakfast is hard to find in Tucson — try it at this fundraiser for earthquake relief
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Tucson family donates $5 million for endowment at Tucson Medical Center
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center
Tucson, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy