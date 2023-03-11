New York City
One of the World’s Most Expensive Coins Was Sold Using Fake Provenance and the Seller Has Been Arrested
By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei,3 days ago
Richard Beale, the owner and managing director of Roma Numismatics, a London-based auction house that dealt in ancient coins, was arrested in New York in...
