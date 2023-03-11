Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
ARTnews

One of the World’s Most Expensive Coins Was Sold Using Fake Provenance and the Seller Has Been Arrested

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei,

3 days ago
Richard Beale, the owner and managing director of Roma Numismatics, a London-based auction house that dealt in ancient coins, was arrested in New York in...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
M&M’s maker fined after 2 factory workers fall into a chocolate tank and spark a rescue operation
Elizabethtown, PA29 days ago
The Mind-Boggling Tale of The Philadelphia Experiment: Did the US Navy Actually Make a Ship Disappear?
Philadelphia, PA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy