Phoenix, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Man in custody after leading Phoenix police, DPS on overnight pursuit

By abc15.com staff,

3 days ago
A man is in custody after police say he led multiple agencies on a pursuit through the Valley early Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they got a call just before midnight Friday about a "mobile fight" on I-10 westbound near the 40th Street exit.

They say a pursuit ensued after the vehicle would not pull over for a traffic stop.

Phoenix police say the pursuit finally came to an end near 7th Street and McDowell Road. The man was taken into custody for domestic violence assault after he ran from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital for a possible pre-existing condition.

The investigation into the assault and pursuit is ongoing.

