Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Discusses Clubhouse Changes Over The Years

By Noel Sanchez,

3 days ago

Dodgers catcher has remained with the squad through thick and thin.

Austin Barnes is one of the longest-tenured Dodgers still on the roster this season, having been with the Boys in Blue since 2015. He is one of the most important veterans entering this year considering LA has a lot of young talent to develop with guys like Miguel Vargas, James Outman, and Ryan Pepiot to name a few.

Barnes has been with the team through good and bad and was a part of three groups that made the World Series, bringing home the trophy in 2020. However, the 33-year-old has been honest about this upcoming season and addressed that they have more questions than most Spring Training camps to answer. Barnes has seen so much talent come and go during his years in LA and has been an important factor helping the team adjust.

In an exclusive interview provided by Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation , Barnes spoke about what it's been like to experience so many roster shake-ups, and showed confidence in his squad to adjust moving forward.

"Yeah, I know, it's definitely changed," said Barnes. "But, you know, it changed when Kiké (Hernandez) left and Joc (Pederson) and (Corey) Seager left, too. So we'll figure it out. There's a lot of good guys here, getting to know them and know how they work, knowing how they play. It's exciting. You know, guys like (David) Peralta, Miggy (Rojas) and stuff like that. So it's a great addition to our team."

The Dodgers have already begun experimenting a lot during Spring Training and assigning big roles to their younger players. With the departure of talent from last year's team comes more opportunity for guys to make a name for themselves in LA this season.

