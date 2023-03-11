LIST: These roads will be closed as Shamrock Run returns for 45th year

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Shamrock Run, Portland’s annual St. Patrick’s Day event, returns for its 45th year on Sunday — and along with it comes a number of road closures in the city.

There are several runs happening throughout Sunday morning, with 15,000 participants set to participate. As a result, some streets will be closed as early as 3:00 a.m.

Below is a list of roads, and when they will be closed:

Naito Parkway, from Northwest Davis to Southwest Jefferson: Closed from 3:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Southwest Natio Parkway, from Southwest Columbia to Southwest Barbur Boulevard: Closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Southwest Barbur Boulevard (southbound only), from Southwest Sheridan to Southwest Hamilton: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Southwest Barbur Boulevard (southbound only), from Southwest Hamilton to Southwest Parkhill: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Capitol Highway, from Southwest Varbur to Southwest Terwilliger: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard (northbound only), from Southwest Capitol Highway to Southwest 6th Avenue: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, from Northwest Everett to Northwest 26th Avenue: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The run organizers urge people planning to travel in the area to prepare ahead to allow extra travel time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.