Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

LIST: These roads will be closed as Shamrock Run returns for 45th year

By Andrew Foran,

3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Shamrock Run, Portland’s annual St. Patrick’s Day event, returns for its 45th year on Sunday — and along with it comes a number of road closures in the city.

There are several runs happening throughout Sunday morning, with 15,000 participants set to participate. As a result, some streets will be closed as early as 3:00 a.m.

Where does Oregon stand when it comes to daylight saving time?

Below is a list of roads, and when they will be closed:

  • Naito Parkway, from Northwest Davis to Southwest Jefferson: Closed from 3:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Southwest Natio Parkway, from Southwest Columbia to Southwest Barbur Boulevard: Closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • Southwest Barbur Boulevard (southbound only), from Southwest Sheridan to Southwest Hamilton: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Southwest Barbur Boulevard (southbound only), from Southwest Hamilton to Southwest Parkhill: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Southwest Capitol Highway, from Southwest Varbur to Southwest Terwilliger: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard (northbound only), from Southwest Capitol Highway to Southwest 6th Avenue: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, from Northwest Everett to Northwest 26th Avenue: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The run organizers urge people planning to travel in the area to prepare ahead to allow extra travel time.

