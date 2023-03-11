'A tricky golf course': Rory McIlroy among golfers missing cut at Players Championship

Walking to the interview pavilion, his week in Ponte Vedra over, Rory McIlroy spoke the week's thoughts of a host of golfers.

"This course, if you're a little off, definitely just magnifies where you are," McIlroy said.

He wasn't alone.

Continuing his pattern of feast or famine at the Players Stadium Course, McIlroy headed the list of golfing giants on the wrong end of the cut line on Saturday morning at the Players Championship.

McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and several other notable contenders saw their weekends slam to an early conclusion. If not for a late shift in the cut line, which nudged from 1-over to 2-over midway through the morning, the casualty A-list would have stretched further still.

On the surviving side at 2-over were Justin Thomas, winner at The Players Stadium Course in 2021; Shane Lowry, victor at the Open Championship in 2019; and Tom Kim, currently in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings.

But other big names weren't so lucky.

Fitzpatrick couldn't overcome his opening-round 76. Webb Simpson shot 76 not once but twice. Billy Horschel missed out at 8-over, ending eagle-par-triple bogey.

The cut also claimed one of Thursday's early leaders, Hayden Buckley. On Thursday, he aced the 17th. In the second round, he made a bogey that dropped him to 3-over, one outside the cut line.

No movement on the cut line could save McIlroy. Despite birdies on the 11th and 16th, McIlroy finished with a 5-over 149 for his sixth career missed cut at the Stadium Course. His fate was largely sealed after Thursday's 76.

Now, two of the world's top three — Spain's Jon Rahm withdrew Friday due to illness — are gone for Sunday.

"It's a bit of an enigma. Some years I come here, and like it feels easier than others," McIlroy said. "It's just a tricky golf course, and you don't hit fairways and you've got your work cut out for you."