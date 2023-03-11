FORT PIERCE — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting and wounding of an 8-year-old girl as she sat in a vehicle on a Fort Pierce street, police said Saturday.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Fort Pierce police went to the 1200 block of Avenue O west of U.S. 1 regarding shooting activity, spokesperson April Lee said Saturday.

Police said the 8-year-old girl was in a vehicle outside with two other juveniles when two people in a white vehicle drove by, and at least one occupant fired. Other family members were outside, on their way to getting in the vehicle, when the shooting occurred.

Fort Pierce officer disciplined: Officer suspended after improperly handling domestic case nearly 2 months before woman's death

The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, though the injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police do not believe the girl was the intended target.

Lee said two Fort Pierce residents, Ty Jheer Reeves, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested after video and the community helped police identify them. Charges against the two were not immediately available.

Full auto handguns: Illegally modified Glock pistols turn up on Treasure Coast

Lee said investigators believe all the parties involved were apprehended. Those with information about the incident are asked to call Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Girl shot, wounded in Fort Pierce; 2 arrested